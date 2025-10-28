Employee Works At A Gas Station That Offers Up To $50 Cash Back To Customers Who Pay With Debit Cards, But Some People Demand To Get More

Cash back policies often have a limit, and there’s a reason behind it.

If a customer wanted more cash back than your store’s policy allowed, would you make an exception or explain why the policy exists?

This man was working at a gas station connected to a grocery store.

He’s baffled by how some customers push the limits when it comes to getting extra cash back.

When one customer asked if he could give $100 cash back, he gave him an honest answer.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Apparently my gas station doubles as a bank. At the gas station where I work, if you pay with a debit card, you have the option to get up to $50 cash back. This is high among gas stations, especially since many don’t offer it at all. I’m sure the only reason we do it is because we’re affiliated with a grocery store. The store more-or-less wants its gas station to be a mini version of itself.

This man couldn’t believe that some customers ask for higher cash back.

Somehow, I still have customers baffled that we can give “only” $50 cash back. Two people in the last 2 days have attempted to go over the cash back limit, only to be rejected by the computer. We’re essentially a small convenience store. What do people expect?

A customer asked him if they couldn’t give $100 cash back.

The second of these two people came in at 7:00 am. He got the “exceeds cash back limit” screen on his pin pad. Man: “You guys can’t give $100 cash back?” Me: “No, we’re just a small store. We can do up to $50.” He seemed to be okay with it. He bought a 35¢ thing of gum to get $50 cash back.

He said he literally couldn’t give any money as the store had just opened.

Man: “Now, I can do a second transaction to get more money, right?” Me: “I mean, the cash back limit exists for a reason. I’m not able to give out large amounts of money.” Man: “But I’ve done it before!” Me: “No, I mean I don’t actually have the money. We’ve only been open an hour.” Man: “Are you serious?” Yes. Yes, I’m serious.

Some customers can be really unreasonable.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user can relate.

Here’s a petty idea from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I tell them to go to a bank or ATM, says this person.

Give them an inch and they will take a mile.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.