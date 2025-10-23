Family Tells Son To Mow The Yard And Cut The Grass Lower Than Usual, But His Annoying Uncle Changes The Settings On The Mower So That He Cuts The Grass Higher

Kids often don’t like doing their chores and try everything they can to get out of doing them, but sometimes that doesn’t work.

Imagine having an annoying chore that you have to do, but your parents give you opposite directions than your uncle gives you.

Who would you listen to, your parents or your uncle?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he decides to listen to his uncle.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Mowing with my uncle around For some backstory, I(17m) mow the yard every week. I get paid 25 dollars to do it, and it generally isn’t that big of a deal. My uncle is a jerk and I hate being near him. He will yell at me for the smallest things, and I get extreme anxiety around him. Well today my uncle was over, and it is mowing day.

He tried to get out of mowing, but it didn’t work.

I told my family that I wanted to wait until tomorrow to mow, and they said no. My family also wanted the grass cut lower than usual, which I started to do. Then, my uncle came over and started yelling at me for cutting it too low, and raised the cutter. He put it higher than the last time I mowed. Cue the malicious compliance.

It actually worked in his favor.

I started to mow the entire yard and weedeat/weedwhack the entire yard. When I came back inside I told my family about what my uncle said. I told them I was too afraid to say no to him because be would yell at me. I also told them that they would either have to deal with increased grass height, or pay me extra to go over it again. They told me to go over it again and they will give me extra, which I did. Thanks to them not listening I got 45$ instead of the usual 25$.

That definitely worked in his favor, but it would be annoying to have to mow twice and deal with the annoying uncle.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I doubt that the uncle paid anything.

This person thinks he should tell his uncle how he really feels.

Another person shares a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt.

The uncle is really crazy to think he has power over this kid’s parents’ grass.

His parents better talk to his uncle.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.