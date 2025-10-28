Family With A Baby Asked A Passenger To Switch Seats So They Could Sit Together, But She Politely Refused

Asking to switch seats on a plane has become such a common practice.

This woman and her husband had pre-booked their seats together.

But a family with a baby asked them to switch seats so they could sit together.

So she politely declined immediately.

Did she do the right thing? Check out the full story below to weigh in.

AITA for not giving up my husband’s seat on a plane? This happened to us while flying to France out of Raleigh. My husband and I had booked our aisle and middle seats together. While boarding, my husband got up to use the bathroom before the pre-flight announcements. As we double-checked our seat location, there was a woman already sitting in the window seat of our row with a baby.

A man asked this woman to give up her husband’s seat.

I put my purse in my seat to take off my sweater and settle in. Just then, her husband, came over to sit in my husband’s seat. He looked at me and said, “Oh, I need to sit next to my wife and baby.” I responded, without moving out of his way, that it was my husband’s seat; and he was in the bathroom. He said, “Would he mind sitting in my seat?” And proceeds to point all the way towards the back of the plane.

She said no.

I immediately responded, “I can speak on behalf of my husband and that would be ‘No’.” They both looked at me with confused looks on their faces. It was like I somehow didn’t have a right to politely decline. Then they tried to get the flight attendant’s attention. But as they did that, the person sitting directly behind the woman with the baby lifted herself up from her seat.

Another passenger defended her.

She said, ”If you knew you were flying with a baby, you should have made sure your seats were booked together.” They both looked at each other, then at the lady behind us, blankly looked at me. They mumbled something about trying to do just that, but couldn’t for whatever reason.

Her husband was glad she declined.

By then, my husband was back and hers had already walked away. My husband sat down and I quietly told him what had just occurred. I did so, just in case her husband might come back and ask him himself, or bring the flight attendant over. He was glad I didn’t let his seat go.

They didn’t want to sit apart during a long journey.

It was a long flight and he has anxiety about flying. So he definitely didn’t want to be sent to the back of the plane alone. And I definitely didn’t want to be alone sitting next to a couple with a small baby for hours across the Atlantic. But I was even more appreciative of the woman behind us who spoke up, just because.

Your seat, your choice.

