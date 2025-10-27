Former Retail Worker Overheard A Rude Couple Berating Costco Employees, So She Decided To Give Them The Reality Check They Deserved

There’s nothing like years in customer service to make someone allergic to rudeness.

So when a woman overheard a couple throwing a fit over nothing, she couldn’t help but step in with some brutal honesty.

Read on for the full story!

“Best service I’ve gotten all day!” After working in retail, there is nothing I hate more than rude customers. I can’t stand people most of the time because of it. I get my tires changed over in the spring at Costco every year. Because I bought my tires there, they give me a good discount. It’s a little before 2 p.m., and there’s a long line for the automotive department. My car’s tires are all changed, and I’m just waiting to pick up my keys.

Soon she overhears some other customers making a fuss.

There’s a middle-aged couple in front of me complaining about the wait. All the typical stuff: “What’s taking them so long? Why aren’t there more people working? Why are they so bad at their jobs? It’s not that hard.” At one point, they even turned around to me to ask if it’s usually this long of a wait.

These customers continue to behave badly and make the employees’ life a nightmare.

After listening to them for ten minutes, it’s finally their turn. And guess what—they didn’t have an appointment. Shocker. They drove from really far away, so they need to be squeezed in! After the lady at the desk repeatedly told them, “I’m sorry, we can’t possibly squeeze you in. We are completely full,” the couple yelled a few choice words at the woman about how this was terrible customer service—yada yada—before moving along. I grabbed my keys from the girl, apologized that she had to deal with all of that, and walked out to my car.

But in the parking lot, this couple was still up to no good.

As I went to unlock my car, I saw the annoying couple unloading their cart into their trunk. Then they decided to just prop their cart up on the grass instead of walking the literally ten meters to the cart return. Like, it took more effort to prop it up on the grass than it would have to walk the cart to the return. At this point, I’m so livid. First, they cussed out the poor desk girl. Then they disrespected the cart people by not walking the short distance to the return.

So finally this woman decided she needed to stand up for what was right.

So I walked over to their cart, glared at them, and returned it—without saying a single word. The couple then proceeded to pull up next to me in their car, and the guy yelled out, “Hey, thanks! That’s the best service we’ve gotten all day from your crappy store. You guys really need to work on your customer service.”

This is where she couldn’t help but chew them out.

I couldn’t contain myself anymore, so I replied, “I don’t work here. You’re just being a complete and utter jerk! You treated the girl inside like trash, now you’re treating the cart return guys like trash because you’re too lazy to walk ten meters! And you’re so ignorant you didn’t even notice I was the one standing behind you the whole time! You even complained to me! Maybe if you weren’t such an entitled ass, you’d get better service!” The look on his and his wife’s face was worth every second of that.

The couple tried to retaliate, but she didn’t care.

Of course, he proceeded to tell me to “**** off,” and that I was just some dumb little girl who didn’t know what the “****” I was talking about. But I just flipped him off and got into my car. I can’t yell at those jerks at work, so it felt amazing to do so as another customer.

