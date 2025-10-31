Four Roommates Are Fed Up With Their Other Roommate’s Boyfriend Constantly Using One of Their Parking Spots, And Now They’re Threatening To Get the Police Involved

I remember these days…

When I was in college, I lived in a house with four other guys and the fight over the two parking spots for our house was a daily battle.

But one thing was clear: only WE were allowed to park in those two spots, no one else.

That’s not what’s going on here!

Check out what’s going on in this college household and see if you think these ladies are being unfair to their roommate and her boyfriend.

AITA for not allowing my roommate’s boyfriend to park his car in our driveway? “I am an undergraduate college student and live with four other undergraduate college students, all of us 20-22 F. We have a pretty decent 5 bedroom house with a small yard and 2-car driveway with a garage, which we use for storage. For a college town, we live in a pretty nice area, but parking can sometimes be a nightmare. All five of us have long-term boyfriends.

They made a deal.

Four out of five of us have cars. When we moved into the house last summer, we agreed that the driveway spots would go to two of the roommates. Our fifth roommate, “A,” was one of the roommates that was promised a spot. Unfortunately, she was T-boned just before we moved in and her car was totaled. Even though she really needs one to get to her classes and internship, A’s parents do not want her to buy a new one and she can’t currently afford to buy one herself. Instead, she has her boyfriend drive her wherever she needs to go.

Hmmm…

A’s boyfriend parks in the extra spot in the driveway whenever he comes over–and he is over for at least six hours a day, every day, and sometimes overnight. We (the four other roommates) have asked A and her boyfriend numerous times to park elsewhere at least six or seven times. We have talked to both of them separately, and together, to no avail. No matter the amount of conversations, A’s boyfriend continues to park his car in the one remaining driveway spot. This has been going on for almost a year. We (the four other roommates) have all told our boyfriends not to park in the driveway, and they have abided by our requests. A sees nothing wrong with this situation, as she was promised the spot at the beginning of the summer, and she thinks that since they’re “sharing” a car, he has a right to park there.

It’s four against one!

However, since the circumstances just happen to be that she doesn’t have a car right now, the other four of us think that if the spot should go to somebody, it should be someone whose name is on the lease for our house, as three of us could REALLY use that extra driveway spot. When A’s boyfriend isn’t parked there, we rotate who gets to use it. Of course, this rarely happens. It got pretty heated today as one of my roommates came home to see A’s boyfriend in the driveway again, and she said that if it happens one more time, she will be calling the police. I really don’t want the cops to get involved, but I am kinda fed up of him parking there, and feel a little disrespected that she won’t just ask him to move. Maybe I’m just being too harsh. Are we being unfair? Are we the ********?”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual said they all SUCK.

Another reader said she’s acting like an *******.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This house sounds a little too full, if you catch my drift!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.