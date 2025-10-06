Frazzled Customer Misread The Label On The Turkey She Purchased, So She Blamed The Mistake On A Poor Retail Worker

Grocery stores are full of everyday stress and confusion, but some customers take the dramatics to a whole new level.

One frazzled customer couldn’t understand the different types of turkey roasts and became aggressive over the phone.

And before the retail employee knew it, the situation escalated faster than expected.

My family doesn’t like spicy food! Why would you do this?! Lady calls. Lady: “I bought a turkey breast roast and took it out to thaw, and it says “Cajun Style” on it. What does that mean?”

Me: “That means it’s Cajun style. It is a spicy kind of seasoning.” Lady: “So it’s spicy?” Me: “Yes.”

Lady: “Why would you do this?” Me: “…Do what?” Lady: “Why would you put this with the turkey breast roasts?!”

Me: “There are five kinds—there’s Cajun, sage, white meat, white and dark meat, and—” Lady: “But I wanted a turkey breast roast! Why did you put this with the turkey breast roasts?!” Me: “They’re all turkey breast roasts. They are each in their own section.”

Lady: “There was nothing there advertising this!” Me: “Each package says right on it what it is, and there’s a tag above or below every single item in the entire store, including these roasts.” Lady: “But there was nothing advertising this!”

Me: “I’m not sure what you are trying to say. Like I said, each package says in big colored letters what style the roast is. They all have a barrier between them.” Lady: “You are so stupid. I can’t believe you did this.” (This is where I would normally hang up. First time a customer has said this to me.)

Me: “I didn’t do anything. And I can’t do anything. You are calling our department over the phone. We do not have a register for returns, and we do not have the authority to authorize them. Even if we did, we can’t do it over the phone. You need to go to the service desk.”

Lady: “I bought this three weeks ago! I don’t have the receipt! Why would you DO this?!” Me: “If you don’t have the receipt, they still might let you exchange it, but that is not up to me. They usually don’t let people exchange things for that reason.”

Lady: “I can’t drive out there! The weather is terrible! I need this for today and my family doesn’t like spicy food!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Me: “I can’t do anything for you. You’ll have to go to the service desk.”

Sounds like this lady has a wonderful grasp on how human interaction should work!

What did Reddit think?

