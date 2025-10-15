Frazzled Retail Worker Accidentally Snapped At A Customer In A Busy Period, But She Feels Terrible That Another Customer Laughed

When you’re in the zone at work, you lose your inhibitions a bit and sometimes that works against you.

That time I was accidentally super mean to someone. It was the day before Thanksgiving at a grocery store and even though it was only 11:30, it was predictably busy as can be, because of course it was. I was (naturally) on register, checking people out, and actually in a pretty good mood because a) I had mostly non-rude people this holiday season, it was marvelous and b) my vacation started at 2pm that afternoon.

I was being quick, because that’s always my priority with checkout, but I was also small-talking a little more than I normally do. I always do if the customer initiates it, but I don’t generally initiate it on my own as I try to follow their lead and I know a lot of people, myself included, don’t particularly like it. The customer I was with said something along the lines of, “Wow, you guys sure are busy!” Trying to match his humor (he absolutely said this in a light-hearted, tra la la sort of fashion, not remotely complaining or anything) I replied, “I know, it’s almost like it’s the day before Thanksgiving or something!” Except I am fairly sure it came out sounding more like, “I know. It’s the day before Thanksgiving. …are you stupid?”

Compound this with the fact that a co-worker who happened to be in line behind him (she was buying food for her lunch) started laughing when she overheard, so basically it must have seemed like both of us were were making fun of him. He very quietly and very meekly went about the rest of the transaction, like all the wind went out of his sails. I felt so bad. I tried very hard to be super nice when I said thank you and handed him his receipt, but I don’t think it helped. Sorry, random customer! I absolutely did not mean to crush your spirit!

