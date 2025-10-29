GameStop Worker Was Accosted By A Customer In A Walmart Store, And The Woman Wouldn’t Believe That She Didn’t Work There

Don’t you think the world would be a better place if people took one millisecond and took a look at their surroundings when they were out shopping?

I sure do! Then there would be fewer misunderstandings.

Imagine shopping at Walmart, and a customer is convinced you work there. How would you get the customer to leave you alone?

In this story, one woman was in this exact situation. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Where’s your manager?! “I work near a Walmart in a GameStop. And as someone who has subscribed to the “if you’re early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, you’re late. If you’re late, you’re missing out” mentality, I tend to arrive 30 minutes early to my shift. This allows me to relax and mentally prepare to become a customer service person. I’m also a person who doesn’t take kindly to being treated rudely and will often match energy when not at work. On this day I had gotten to where I worked at least 45 minutes early and was going to pick up a few things (namely feminine items and some ibuprofen), my manager had asked me to grab her lunch for her from the attached Subway and I also wanted to have a sandwich.

Here it comes…

As I’m ordering through the Subway app, a woman (henceforth Karen) approached me and asked if I knew where something was. Me: I’m sorry, I know a general area but not exactly where it is. Karen: Well don’t you work here? You’re wearing a lanyard and using one of those things that other employees use. My lanyard is clearly not a Walmart lanyard and I am wearing two of them. But on has my GameStop name card on it the other has keys. Me: No, I don’t work here.

Good grief!

Karen: Yes you do! Where’s your customer service?! Me: (looking at my watch and beginning to match this Karen’s energy) Well it’s about 30 minutes away and not here. Karen: Don’t you take an attitude with me girl. I’m a customer. Me: Cool cool cool. So am I. Now let me go pay for my pads and ibuprofen.

This Karen really can’t take a hint.

I go to walk off but am grabbed by the Karen. Karen: Where the hell is your manager?! I hold up my GameStop name card to her face. Me: At GameStop.

She still wasn’t getting it!

Karen: Why are they at GameStop?! Me: Because I work at GameStop, not here at Walmart. I finally was able to walk away and I head for the checkout to pay for my items. Then I go to the Subway and pick up mine and my manager’s sandwiches. The Karen never did try to come into my store to complain to my manager, but I’m almost certain that if she did I wouldn’t have gotten into trouble.”

When someone says they don’t work at a store, believe them! Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Some people have heads so thick that you just can’t get through to them!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.