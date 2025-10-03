Girl Buys Expensive Dior Lipstick For Prom, But When Her Friend Wants to “Borrow” It, She Says No

Sometimes friends share everything, but does that include expensive makeup?

In today’s story, prom is around the corner, and she’s been meticulously planning every detail—including her makeup.

From a foundation that actually matches to a Dior lipstick she’s been dreaming about, everything is set for one night of feeling like a queen.

Then her friend casually suggests borrowing her expensive lipstick for the night.

AITA for not wanting my friend to borrow my Dior lipstick for prom? Prom is coming up soon and i’ve honestly been saving and planning for weeks. i don’t usually spend a lot on makeup, but i went out and bought a couple new things just for that night: foundation that actually matches me, a setting spray i’ve been wanting forever, and a Dior lipstick i was so excited to wear. i wanted it to feel like a treat for myself, not just the same stuff i throw on every day.

Her friend made a suggestion she didn’t like.

The plan is that a few of us are getting ready together at one of our houses. when we were talking about it. My friend casually said she’ll just use some of my makeup especially my lipstick because she didn’t want to buy her own. i kind of laughed it off at first, but she repeated it like she was serious. i told her i’d rather not share because i’ve been saving everything for me.

She threw a wrench right in the mix.

she immediately looked very unhappy and said we were friends, that it’s just “some makeup”. but it doesn’t feel like just some makeup to me. i bought these products for one night i’ve been excited about, and i don’t really want someone else using them first or maybe breaking something.

Sharing IS caring…

But the thing is, now i feel bad. like maybe it makes me a bad friend for not sharing.

i know some people would just let her borrow it and not think twice. but i feel like i should be allowed to keep it for myself without it turning into argument. AITA for saying no?

Sharing can be caring—but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your own joy…or should it? What do the comments on Reddit say?

First of all, Reddit points out that sharing makeup is unsanitary.

This person says they’d NEVER share their makeup.

And this person makes the point that this friend is just in it for the brand.

Sometimes “friends share everything” doesn’t include your expensive lipstick.

