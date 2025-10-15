Girlfriend Tried To Stay Silent During Her Boyfriend’s Work Calls, So She Was Angry When He Claimed Her Ironing Was Disrupting His Meeting

Keeping quiet while a partner works from home is something most couples figure out as they go.

One woman thought she had found a good balance between considerate and practical, but when her boyfriend scolded her for ironing too loudly, it set the stage for a conflict that would leave both of them feeling unheard.

AITA? For ironing whilst partner is working?! My partner works from home 2 days a week in the living room. So I try to be as quiet as possible during these times.

The rare time I have the TV on, it’s through my earbuds. I won’t hoover or play music or anything. Most of the time, I stay completely clear of the living room. Today I was quietly ironing—I would argue it’s impossible to do this loudly.

He’s on a call to someone and then loudly starts to berate me saying, “I’m on a work call so keep it down!!” I had not said a single word, or even a dang whisper, but was simply ironing! After he came off the call, I asked him if he was being serious, to which he replied he was.

I had to go get some air and calm down because I go to some lengths to specifically not disturb him. He just came up to me and said he didn’t realize that turning jeans inside out (I iron them inside out) was way too loud. Am I losing my mind here? AITA?!

Maybe it’s time this guy takes some initiative and works somewhere other than a common area.

Maybe a nice pair of noise-cancelling headphones are in order.

Since when is complete and utter silence necessary when working from home?

She bent over backwards to stay quiet, but apparently, even silent ironing was too much for him.

At this point, it feels like he’s just looking for reasons to pick a fight.

