Grocery Store Employee Encountered A Customer Who Asked Dumb Questions, But He Managed To Keep His Cool And Respond Politely

Some customers ask the dumbest questions.

If a customer asked you a really dumb question, do you think you could manage to respond politely?

This man was working behind the seafood counter at a grocery store. A customer approached him and asked surprisingly obvious questions about shrimp.

He was caught off guard and couldn’t believe that the customer was asking such a stupid question.

“Is the Raw shrimp fully cooked?” I work in a grocery store on the east coast of the USA. I was working behind the seafood counter and I had a customer walk up to me. I mean everything seemed normal and all up until he opened his mouth.

With a completely serious and straight face he pointed at the raw shrimp we had on display. Mind you, there are signs that label the product right in front of each product. He asked, “Is this raw shrimp fully cooked?” I was completely caught off guard because I did not expect a question so stupid. I mean if he thought about the question before asking it, he would have known the answer.

Completely restraining myself from making a snarky reply, I answered: “No sir, the raw shrimp is not cooked. It is raw.” The customer seemed a bit shocked for a moment. It was almost like they never heard of raw shrimp before. I’m not exactly sure what was going on in their mind.

However, then, they moved in front of our cooked shrimp display. Pointing to it, he proceeded to ask, “Is this cooked shrimp fully cooked?” Again, I was surprised. This felt like he had to ask as again there are signs in front of each product labeling it.

“Yes the cooked shrimp is cooked,” I told him. And he proceeded to order a pound (US weight) of the cooked shrimp. It was overall a bit strange. But later, it was topped when a customer asked if the lobsters in my lobster tank were already cooked. I guess people in the town I work in are a special kind of dumb.

Sometimes, patience is the only way to handle stupid questions.

