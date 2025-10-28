Grocery Store Employee Was Shopping At The Store When She Was Off The Clock, So She Refused To Assist A Customer Who Needed Help

The four most glorious words in the English language are…

I’m on my break!

Imagine clocking out of work at a retail store, but you decide to do a little shopping at that store before heading home.

If another customer asked for assistance, would you help them or tell them to find another employee?

This worker shared what happened when a customer asked them for some assistance when they were definitely OFF DUTY.

Let’s see what happened!

I do work here, but not right now. “I work for a pretty popular grocery store chain. The stores are small compared to the big stores like Publix or Walmart. I generally see a lot of the same customers doing their regular shopping since I’ve worked the same shifts for several years. Anyways, I had gotten finished with my shift, clocked out, changed out of my uniform shirt, and removed my name tag. I was doing my shopping before I left to go home, talking on my cell phone to my grandmother when a customer approached me.

“Excuse me, do you work here?”

Not right now!

“No I’m sorry, I don’t. That woman over there does, she can help you.” I pointed out one of my currently working coworkers and went about my business. The next day that coworker tells me that the customer approached her to ask his question and while she was helping him he told her, “I know she works here, why wouldn’t she help me?”

This is ME time!

My guy! I am not currently working, I do not owe you my personal time. I am on a phone call and not in uniform, what distortion of reality leads you to believe that I am obligated to help you and why did you ask if I worked here when apparently knew that I did?! This one will always baffle and bother me deeply.”

If an employee is shopping at a store and they are off the clock, it doesn’t matter if they work there or not. They do not owe the other customers their time.

Hey, when you’re off the clock, you don’t want to deal with customers…

