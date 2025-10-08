Grocery Store Shopper Was Accused Of Working For A Competitor Or Being An Undercover Shopper From Corporate. They Weren’t.

I guess that things have changed in the grocery store game since I worked at one in high school…

I don’t work here…or for your competitor. “I worked for many years in a public outreach position in which I led community meetings in various places throughout our area. Our funding didn’t allow us to purchase food, but I usually put a couple bucks of my own toward soda and cookies. Well, right before one meeting, dressed in a suit, I was in a local grocery store, perusing their cookie section, when a manager came up to me and started chatting me up. At first I thought he was just being nice, but it felt off.

Finally he point blank asked me if I worked for their competition, because apparently they sometimes have people come in to check their prices. I chuckled and told him no, that I was on my way to a public meeting. He then asked if I worked for their corporate office, and were checking up on his store. I again laughed it off, and said, no, just shopping.

He kept at it, essentially friendly-accusing me of lying. “Well, I saw you going up and down the aisles but not picking anything up”, etc. Eventually I was a bit tired of being patient with him, wished him a good day mid question, got my cookies and checked out. He followed me around the whole time though, and watched me until I left. My dude, who hurt you? Is grocery espionage really that big a thing? Have you never seen a suit before?”

