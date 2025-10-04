He Chose To Keep Complaining About His Wife’s Dishes Instead Of Cooking For Himself, So Meals Became A Source Of Constant Tension

It’s a well-known fact that even small frustrations can loom large in a marriage.

One man found himself increasingly dissatisfied with his wife’s lackluster cooking.

But instead of actually doing anything about it, he decided to play the role of a constant critic. And it went about how you’d expect.

Read on for the full story!

AITA my wife can’t cook I like my food to be prepared consistently a certain way (call me picky, OCD, whatever), and my wife is very rarely able to cook things the way I like them. For some context, she’s a stay-at-home wife and I work a lot of hours, so she does most of the cooking.

But he’s not happy with the results.

Her preparations are often under-seasoned, sloppy, and lacking attention to detail.

He’s tried to handle this in multiple ways, but nothing’s worked.

I’ve tried the “not saying anything” approach, but when she asks, I will give her honest feedback about how I like certain things, and she’ll express understanding. Without fail, she’ll make it the same undesirable way more times than not anyway.

This has left both of them feeling very unhappy.

I’ve now gotten to the point where I’ve just decided to tell her that certain dishes I’ll just prepare for myself. I’ve told her it’s no problem for me to do it myself and I don’t mind since I know I’m picky about how I like certain things, but now she’s mad at me for not letting her do it for me. AITA?

It’s a marriage, not a 24/7 cooking show.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s time for him to pick up the spatula himself.

His pickiness shouldn’t be her problem.

Maybe it’s his attitude that’s the problem.

If this is really such a problem for him, he needs to figure out his own solution.

It’s clear his current approach hasn’t solved anything, so it’s time to try something new.

Constant criticisms won’t improve his meal — or his mood.

