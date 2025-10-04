He Stumbled Upon A Group Chat Where His Friends Were Talking Bad About Him, So This College Student Confronted One Of Them And They Got Mad That He Snooped

Being part of a group of friends can be a lot of fun, but when things aren’t going well it can get awkward fast.

What would you do if you saw a chat group with all your friends except you weren’t in it, and then it got worse and you noticed they were talking about how they don’t like you?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he confronted one of his friends about it, and now they are mad that he was snooping.

Check it out.

AITA for snooping a chat I was excluded from? The title really says it all.

That’s good, making friends in school is important.

Bit of backstory first. Just started college about a week ago and was able to make friends with a bunch of people that were all together on an admitted students discord for the college. Now, I had started hanging out with them and things started off great. But as time progressed it felt more and more awkward whenever I tried to get involved in the conversation, but being my usual self I didn’t give it a second thought, until today of course.

Oh, this would hurt.

Today I was touring one of the people from the groups’ dorm, and noticed that they had a private discord chat open on their PC that had EVERYBODY in the group, except for me. I also recall seeing a message in the group that said “… Do I have to be friends with this guy?” (The … was in the message).

Confronting things directly is often a good idea.

I consulted my roommate and they suggested that I confront them about it. So, I messaged the “leader” of the group stating that I had seen the message group and wanted to know what it was that they disliked about me that would persuade them to exclude me.

I can see why they would be upset about it, especially since they were caught being rude.

They instead (from my perspective) got defensive and said that it was impolite to snoop and that it didn’t involve me. I cant help but feel like an over paranoid girlfriend going through her boyfriend’s phone. AITA?

How did he see the message? Was he intentionally looking through someone’s phone, or did he just happen to see it on accident?

Either way, the other friends seem pretty rude, but that doesn’t mean he should snoop.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Everyone is being very immature.

He acts like they have been friends for years.

This friend group just isn’t a good fit.

Here is someone who says he is out of line.

This person says he shouldn’t have snooped.

Sometimes not fitting in can be very painful.

