He Took In A Homeless Youth, But Now He Relies On Him Like He’s A Parent

AITA had to tell my roommate I’m not their parent

For some context, I (25M) work in landscaping and that’s where I met my current roommate (20M). We became friends having most routes together, and I found out a couple months in he was actually homeless and sleeping in a parking garage.

What I gathered is he had a really messed up life and aged out of foster care where he was for most of his childhood and ended up homeless when he got to a certain age. I had some space so I allowed him to live with me.

He pays his portion of the bills, he cleans up, he cooks for both of us sometimes. He’s actually been the ideal roommate.

Where I’m frustrated is, he needs a lot of help with things and it makes me overwhelmed. He doesn’t know how to do most things like set up a bank account, file taxes, drive a car etc. He’s constantly asking me for help with adult things and it’s frustrating that he acts like I’m his parent sometimes.

I didn’t mind him asking how to use a washer and dryer but even all this time later he can’t remember how to do it sometimes and will still ask. He’s looking into new jobs but doesn’t know how to do a resume or apply so I have to help. There are so many more examples that I can’t think of right now.

Recently, he’s had some tooth pain and he asked me how he can see a doctor for it. He bugged me about this for two days, I finally told him that he needs to put effort into finding things out himself and I’m not his parent.

Don’t get me wrong, I DO feel like TA but I’m also overwhelmed having an adult living with me that looks to me for every little thing because they don’t know how to do most things. I’m writing this here because I’m wondering if I should apologize for what I said he seemed pretty upset but didn’t say anything back.

