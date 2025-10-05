Her Aunt Tried To Take Candid Photos Of Family Crying At The Service So She Could Share Them After Being Asked Not To, So This Young Woman Stood To Block Her Shot Each Time

Funerals can be a heartbreaking experience for everyone, and each person will mourn in their own private way.

What would you do if you had an aunt who was trying to take pictures of each family member crying, so that she could share them in their moments when they looked the worst?

That is what the young woman in this story witnessed, so she made an effort to block the aunt from getting any shots of family members, and now she is upset.

Check it out.

AITA for purposefully blocking out everybody from my aunts invasive(?) photos during my cousin’s funeral? This was a funeral for my (20F) cousin (22F).

You don’t have to be close to mourn a family member.

I’m not gonna lie we only have ever talked twice in my life and probably fought over the Wii U as kids but i know she was a sweet girl everyone loved. She was diagnosed as a kid with cystic fibrosis and passed away last week. She was the first baby of our generation and no one expected her gone so soon. We all chipped in for her funeral to the point where the family had extra which they decided to donate to our country’s nonprofit for CF.

Why are some people like this?

One of my aunts (Donna, 48) has this obsession with making our relatives look bad honestly there’s no nicer way to put it, she’s just that nasty. She has cameras and during Christmas or Easter shed always go out of her way to take pictures of my mom’s hair all messed up and sweaty from cooking for hours or maybe my uncle passed out drunk. While you could say this is just her snapping random pics, she always posts them online and never takes them down even when we gently ask or even outright just beg her because everybody looks downright ugly in all her photos except for her and her toddler daughter probably.

This is a very difficult, and private, moment for everyone.

So, during the funeral we’re all about to say our last goodbyes before she’s buried. We were all honestly put together until the violin song from when the Titanic was sinking started playing and everyone just starts crying. Even I’m past that point because it’s just so sad that she hadn’t even gotten to live a normal life because of all the procedures she had done on her.

Wow, even at the funeral?

My uncle had the decency to stop the live feed to our relatives abroad, but Donna just whips out her camera and I know what’s coming already. I’m so upset that she keeps doing this and nobody stops her (I don’t blame them, have respect for the dead). Donna starts walking around the room and I know her style already- literally shoving the camera into people’s face like she always does under the guise of documenting family memories and whatever.

It sounds like she is doing all these people a kindness.

I decide to start walking around and greeting the relatives just in time for me to block them out from the pics. I could see her thru my peripheral vision starting to get angry but I kept it up until she gave up and started filming the flowers since she was already getting weird stares from the people who were catching on.

This would be unimaginably difficult for any parent.

The last bit where I probably have been the AH is when cousin’s dad and her uncles carried the casket to the hearse. Dad’s head is ducked and I can tell he’s about to crumble under both the physical and emotional weight of it all. Donna on the other hand is like some hunter adjusting her camera for the perfect kill. Just as she is about to take a picture I cover him up with my body under the guise of helping them lift up the casket.

What is wrong with this woman?

Donna literally hisses at me but I glare at her and I don’t move because what kind of person does this? That was a week ago and Donna keeps making subtle jabs at me in the clan group for “making the funeral about myself” because it’s “tradition” that the men carry the casket. AITA?

It is really hard to say for sure without knowing more about the family, but it sounds like she did the right thing to me.

I would be curious if any other family members are defending her?

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yup, put her in her place.

It is very strange.

I agree, why aren’t the relatives defending her.

Maybe this isn’t a good idea, but it would be funny.

I’m wondering this as well.

What happened to these situations being private places for mourning?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.