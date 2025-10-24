Her Boyfriend Finally Bought Her A Ring, But Now His Expectations Are Rapidly Changing

Many women daydream about the day their partner buys them a ring, though sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for.

AITA for not wearing my ring? Me (36F) and my partner (48M) have been together for over 5 years. He gave me a ring, it’s a $30 Amazon puzzle ring for my ring finger.

Every time I take it off it comes apart, and it’s a pain to put it back together. I melted plastic around the band, but after a while I always have to redo it to keep the ring together.

The ring is also cloudy, and I currently don’t have what I need to clean it. I stopped wearing my ring as much, I’m trying to keep it in good shape until I can get what I need to keep it clean.

I get hit on a lot even more so when I’m not wearing it. AITA? It hurt my partners feelings, and he accused me of seeking attention which deeply hurt mine.

I have an active lifestyle, so the plastic and bands don’t hold up well to keep it together.

Most commenters were appalled.

Not a single person sided with the husband.

Some even encouraged breaking up.

Though some folks added nuance.

And added helpful comparison.

