Her Boyfriend Got A Parking Ticket In Front Of Her House, And He Blamed Her For It

couple having an argument

The female counterpart of this couple took to Reddit to ask readers if she was to blame after her boyfriend got a parking ticket in front of her house.

AITA for my boyfriend getting a parking ticket at my house?

“I (34f) am arguing with my partner (35m) because he got a parking ticket in front of my house and he thinks this reflects on my care for him.

He said that I should have told him I had street sweeping.

I don’t agree with that— I’m from a big city and I am used to reading parking signs before I park.

He is from Texas and he says he isn’t used to urban environments with street sweeping but he lived in Austin.

I figured that would exist there.

He’s also been over to my house hundreds of times, so it’s not like it was his first visit.

I also park in my garage so I don’t really know the actual street sweeping schedule.

He seems to be mad at me for not having it memorized.

I empathize with him but I don’t not think letting him get a ticket is a reflection of how much I care for him.

AITA?

I park in the garage that I access from the alleyway, I don’t have a driveway. I live in a very urban area of Denver.”

Maybe this argument is really about more than just a parking ticket…

