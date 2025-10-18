Her Boyfriend Kept Canceling Their Plans At The Last Minute, So She’s Thinking About Canceling Their Relationship

Relationships require effort from both individuals to thrive.

Imagine planning fun activities for you and your partner, but your partner never follows through with the plan.

This woman was always the one planning dates, travels, and activities in their relationship.

However, her boyfriend would always cancel at the last minute, leaving her humiliated and disappointed.

She thought he was excited about a trip she was planning, but when he canceled again, she was left questioning everything.

Read the full story below.

AITA for canceling the Italy trip I planned for MONTHS after my bf ditched me 2 days before? I’m 23F and my boyfriend is 25M. Honestly, I don’t even know if I’m crazy here or just finally done. So here’s the thing, I am the planner in this relationship. I like making memories, organizing trips, little date nights. Even dumb Sunday activities like hiking or going to a museum.

This woman’s boyfriend would always cancel their plans last minute.

And every single time, literally every single time, my BF waits until the last possible second to bail. Beach trip? Canceled night before. Concert I got us tickets for? Canceled morning of. Dinner with my family that I told him about weeks in advance? He texted me an hour before. Saying, “Nah, I’m not feeling it.”

She feels humiliated every time.

It’s humiliating. I feel like an idiot over and over. But this time took the cake. I spent months planning a trip to Italy for us. I budgeted, booked flights, hunted down cute little Airbnbs, and mapped out a whole itinerary. He was hyped the whole time, telling me how he “couldn’t wait.”

Again, just right before their Italy trip, he backed out and decided to stay home.

Then, two days before we’re supposed to fly out, he drops: “Yeah, I don’t really feel like going anymore. I’m stressed with work. I need to just stay home.” I saw red. Like, are you serious? Do you know how much money and time and literal excitement I’ve wasted? Just because you decide at the last damn second you “don’t feel like it.”

She canceled the entire trip because she didn’t feel like going alone.

So, I canceled the whole trip. I couldn’t bring myself to go alone. Because, honestly, it just felt like a slap in the face after putting in so much effort for “us.” Of course, he’s now calling me selfish and dramatic and “not supportive.” His words were: “A real girlfriend would understand I’m stressed.”

Her friends are split and have different opinions.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here staring at my non-refundable flight tickets and all the hours I spent piecing everything together. My friends are split. Some are like, “Girl, you should’ve just gone without him.” And others are like, “Nah, he’s being a child and you’re right to be done.” So, AITA for canceling the whole trip instead of still going solo? Because right now I feel like I just wasted months of my life on a boyfriend who treats me like crap.

She should go without him, especially if the tickets are nonrefundable. Bring a friend along.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Please run, advises this user.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user thinks the boyfriend will not change.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A relationship cannot survive when one person keeps showing up and the other never does.

