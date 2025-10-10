Her Desire For A Pet Outweighed Her Respect For Her Husband’s Wishes, So She Contemplated Bringing Home A New Kitten Anyway

Pets can bring joy into a home, but they can also stir up deep disagreements between partners.

When one woman’s intense longing for a kitten began to clash with her husband’s clear objections, she began to contemplate just how far she was willing to go to get what she wanted.

WIBTA If I got a cat I (45f) love cats and my husband (46m) does not. I had a cat before we got married that he tolerated.

When the cat got into his last year or two, he started going to the bathroom around the house, which really upset my husband. The cat passed away a couple of years ago. Ever since, I have been dying to get a kitten, but my husband is dead against it.

We already have a dog, so it wouldn’t be any more trouble when we go on trips, as we already have a kid who takes care of our dog. I know there would be the general expenses that come with another pet. We are well off, but also have a lot of expenses between kids who have expensive hobbies and a nice house. My husband says we just don’t need something else to take care of.

All my friends have always said just bring a kitten home, he will get over it, but I don’t know. My friends brought me a kitten once that they found in the road and I took care of it for a day, and then my husband said it had to go. The kids and I were so sad. Luckily my friend adopted it.

WIBTA if I just said this is what I’m doing and did it?

