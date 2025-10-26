Her Guest’s Son Took An Adult Beverage From The Cooler And She Blamed Her For It, So She Defended Herself And Then They Left

Kids get their hands into everything and it’s terrifying.

But does that mean everyone is responsible for other people’s children?

AITAH for not separating drinks in a cooler Last weekend I hosted a small barbecue at my house. I invited a few friends and some neighbors since the weather was nice. One of my neighbors brought their young kid who is about eight years old.

I set out food, drinks, and a cooler with beer and soda. Everything was going fine until I noticed the kid had taken one of the beers from the cooler. I immediately took it away and told him that it was not for him. The neighbor got upset and said I should not have put alcohol where kids could reach it. I was confused because the cooler was sitting on the patio next to the grill, clearly full of beer cans and I did not expect an eight year old to just grab one without asking. I told the parent that they should be keeping an eye on their child.

The parent got defensive and left early with the kid. Now word has gotten around to some of the other neighbors and I feel like people are whispering about me being careless. I feel bad because I did not want anyone to feel uncomfortable at my house. At the same time, I do not think it was my responsibility to childproof everything when there were parents right there. So AITA for not separating the beer cooler from the rest of the food at my barbecue or should the parent have been more responsible for watching their child?

