Her Husband Put Her On A Controlling Budget, So She Started Hiding Her Spending Money Away

They often say three’s a crowd, and when the third entity is money getting in between two people in a relationship, that’s a whole other story.

What would you do if your partner didn’t trust your spending habits and implemented a strict budget on you? One woman recently asked Reddit for wisdom on this exact scenario.

Here are the details!

AITA for keeping my tip money separate from our household income? My (33) husband (34) is awesome and I love him but he’s ridiculous about money. It’s basically the only thing we fight over, and I’ve told him it’s the only thing I’ve considered leaving him over.

Usually money is indicative of bigger issues in the relationship.

We make plenty to get by and put a little away each month but he’s still always obsessed with saving as much as possible. To the point we only combined our finances a few months ago even though we’ve lived together nearly five years, married almost two. He enforced a strict rule of only $150 each per month for non necessities. Which was a whole other fight but I reluctantly agreed.

He ENFORCED a RULE? Oh, no.

So, I recently stopped cutting hair full time and now work for a law firm on weekdays and at the salon one or two days out of the weekend. All my hourly pay goes directly to our joint account, which I’m fine with. But my credit card tips from the salon load onto a debit card at the end of each shift automatically.

Have a feeling where this is going…

I’ve been using that for my “fun” money and just transferring all the leftovers into the joint at the end of the month. Now I want to clarify, I’m not spending an obscene amount of money per month on non necessities. But I don’t want my spending habits monitored and criticized.

The instinct is reasonable, the lying is not.

My tip money is like a bonus to me. Not part of my standard income and I feel it’s mine until I give it to the joint account. I literally just transferred $400 into the joint account from my tip card but he’s mad I spent $100 or so without adding it to my “budget” even though I took nothing from the joint. My husband has always treated me like an idiot when it comes to money because when we met I had about $7,000 in credit card debt (which I can’t convince him is relatively normal) from emergencies and other things.

Doesn’t seem like this is “the only thing” they fight about.

Well it always bothered him and so he begged me for years to just let him pay off my credit. I refused because I didn’t want him to have something to hang over me. But I finally caved and now guess what gets brought up every time we fight about money?

Usually how that tends to go.

He also used to give me a bill at the end of each month calculating what I owed him. I swear he’s the sweetest most understanding guy in the world until it comes to money. He doesn’t even realize how controlling he’s being and that makes it even more frustrating.

This all sounds fairly toxic to say the least. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most went straight to pointing out the obvious.



And were shocked at the amount of deceit going on.



Though many were on the side of the original poster.



So much so that they encouraged her to end the relationship entirely.



Though others were on the husband’s side completely.



Hopefully there’s somewhere in their budget for couples counseling.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.