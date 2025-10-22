Her Lifelong Friend Bought Her A New Car As A Birthday Gift, But Instead Of Being Happy, Her Boyfriend Seethed With Jealousy

Everyone loves a great birthday gift, but when it comes from an unexpected place, it can cause some serious drama.

One woman received a car from a lifelong friend, but it raised some suspicions from her boyfriend.

Now she’s caught between feeling thankful for the generous gift and feeling accused of ill intent by the person closest to her.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I don’t return the car my friend bought me as a birthday present? It was my birthday a few weeks ago, and my friend Luke bought me a car as a birthday present because I didn’t have one. It’s nothing fancy, but I’m beyond grateful to him because having a car has made my life so much easier.

But not everyone was thrilled with these new developments.

Unfortunately, my boyfriend isn’t happy that Luke gave me such an expensive gift. He said it’s inappropriate for another man to buy me a car, so he wants me to return it.

Some other people in her life agree that it was a strange choice.

Most of our friends are on his side and agree it’s weird for Luke to have bought me the car. I’ve known Luke my whole life, and he’s practically family, so I don’t see it the same way as them.

But others take her side.

None of my family find it weird, and my brother told me that Luke said I should sell the car if I didn’t want it, but he wouldn’t take it back.

Regardless, the gift has proved to be a real sticking point in her relationship.

I keep fighting with my boyfriend over the car, and he refuses to even sit in it now. B ut I really don’t think I should return it, as I know Luke and he’ll just be offended. WIBTA if I don’t return it?

A new car was supposed to make her life easier, but now it seems like it had only complicated things.

What did Reddit think?

Her boyfriend really crossed a line according to this commenter.

This user has a word of advice:

It sounds like this boyfriend is carrying some major baggage.

It is a bit of an odd gift, all things considered.

This is definitely a very non-standard type of gift, so she shouldn’t just ignore her friends’ opinion on this.

Obviously, she has a lot of thinking to do.

