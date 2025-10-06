Her Mom Took Extra Money From Her Aunt’s Payment, So This Teenage Girl Confronted Her About It

Parents should always be the first ones to practice honesty and integrity at home.

This teenager created a handmade project for her aunt.

She asked her mom to collect the money since she has no bank account yet.

She found out that her mom charged her aunt more than the actual price and didn’t give her the full amount.

When she confronted her mom about it, the situation escalated into a huge fight.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying my mom stole from me after she kept money my aunt sent me for a project I made? I (15F) made a handmade unicorn memory game for my aunt. My mom (42F) texted my aunt to let her know it was done. I asked her to tell my aunt the price was $25. For context, my aunt owes my mom $200 and hasn’t paid any of it back yet.

This teenage girl lets her mom handle all communication and money transfers for her.

On the 22nd, I asked my mom if she had received the money from my aunt yet. She said yes. I don’t have my aunt’s number or a bank account. So, my mom is the one handling that communication for me.

She got suspicious when she noticed her mom trying to hide something from her in her phone.

A few days ago, I asked my mom for a picture of the unicorn project so I could add it to my crochet project book. We were sitting on the couch, and I was behind her. She said yes, but when she opened her messages, she suddenly got angry at me for looking over her shoulder. She acted like she was hiding something. That made me suspicious.

She found out that her aunt sent $30 to her mom, instead of $25.

Later, when she was outside and left her phone unattended, I looked through her messages. I know it was wrong, but I couldn’t shake the feeling something was off. I saw a message from my aunt saying she had sent $30, not $25. She even mentioned it was for me by name. I took a photo of the message and later showed it to my dad while my mom was asleep. He agreed it seemed shady. He said he’d talk to her the next day.

Her mom gave her the extra $5, but was upset with her for accusing her of stealing.

He did, before she left for work. When she got home, I could tell she was upset. She gave me $5. I already had $5 left from what I had earned. She said I accused her of stealing, and we got into a fight. I cursed at her, which I know was wrong. But I was angry. She told me that my aunt still owes her money.

Her dad was initially on her side, but now thinks she was being “greedy.”

Since I was fine with $25, she kept the rest to go toward that debt. My dad, who was originally on my side, then said I was being greedy for wanting “just an extra $5.” I told her I didn’t care about the money. I cared that she didn’t ask. If she had just told me or asked to keep the $5, I probably would’ve said yes. But instead, she hid it and acted like it never happened. That’s why I said she stole from me.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing by calling her mom out.

So, AITA for saying my mom stole from me? I know I was wrong for cursing at her and going through her phone. I’ll take responsibility for that. But I don’t think I was wrong for feeling hurt or calling out what she did.

Trust is worth far more than a few dollars.

