Her Mother-In-Law Has Been A Nightmare, But She Stills Wants To Spend Time With The Baby

It’s sad to be reminded that just because someone’s a grandparent doesn’t mean they’re going to be sweet and caring.

Just take this story for example.

Imagine having a mother-in-law who disapproves of your marriage and you. Would you still be nice to her, or would you stay far away from her?

This woman wants to keep her distance, and she wants to keep her baby away too. Keep reading to find out why.

AITA for refusing to have a conversation in person with my in-laws until they take accountability? I (33F) gave birth to my son in the first week of November, and Thanksgiving was just 2 1/2 weeks later. Before giving birth, I made it clear that my baby and I would be staying home for Thanksgiving. Since I ended up having a C-section, this became even more important for my healing. My mother-in-law (MIL) was upset and apparently stated at the Thanksgiving dinner I did not attend that she “doesn’t understand interracial relationships or why people do them.” I am white, and my husband (35) is Puerto Rican.

It gets worse.

I tried to ignore her statement; however, I’m the type of person whose face shows everything. Fast forward to two months postpartum—my MIL was holding my son and became angry when photos weren’t sent to her daily. She started yelling and cursing at me. I calmly stood up, approached her, and said, “Give me my baby.” She then shoved me, with my son in her arms, pulled him away from me, and called me a jerk.

She wants an apology.

Several months later, I have yet to receive a real apology, let alone an in-person one. My husband believes we need to discuss things in person, even though I’ve expressed that she refuses to take accountability for her actions and her racist comments. I’m not willing to have an in-person conversation until she can truly take responsibility.

But it’s just causing a huge mess.

When I addressed her via text, hoping to resolve things for my husband’s sake, she became defensive, denied making the racial comments, and blamed me for not smiling at her when she arrived at my home (mind you, I was two months postpartum, a first-time mom recovering from surgery). It’s hard to smile at someone who makes nasty comments when you’re not around, especially after giving birth to our beautiful biracial baby. She claimed she doesn’t feel welcome in my home but expects me to visit her home with my son, despite the fact that she had been willing to put her hands on me in MY home. This situation is causing significant issues between me and my husband. Am I the AITA?

Who is in the wrong here?

Let’s see what the comments make of this on Reddit:

This person thinks her husband is to blame.

She knows what she’s doing.

But what is the HUSBAND doing?

This should be causing friction between you two. You should be on the same page.

Nobody wants to tell off their own mom.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.