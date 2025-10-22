Her Mother Made Insensitive Remarks About Her Past Boyfriends In Front Of Her Current Partner, So She Left The Table

Family dinners can bring people closer, but they can also create unnecessary drama.

This woman was excited for her boyfriend to finally meet her parents after months of dating.

Initially, it was a pleasant dinner, but after a while, her mother made personal remarks about her dating history.

She was shocked by her mom’s insensitive comments, so she chose to end the night early.

AITA for leaving the dinner table after my mom talked to my boyfriend about my previous relationships Last night, my boyfriend (23M) came over to my parents’ place for dinner. We’ve been dating for about 8 months and things have been going really well. So I was actually excited for him to finally meet my family. Everything was fine… until my mom, out of nowhere, looks at him and says: “So, how do you feel about [my name] having had so many boyfriends before you?”

I was stunned. He looked super awkward. I wanted to crawl under the table. For the record, I’ve dated a couple people before, but it’s not like I have some wild history. Even if I did, why would she bring that up in front of him? Like, seriously, why?!?

I tried to brush it off, but she kept going, saying things like: “Well, I just hope she’s ready to settle down now that she’s had her fun.” At that point, I felt completely humiliated. I excused myself, went to the bathroom for a bit, and then told my boyfriend we should probably leave early.

Now, my mom is mad at me. She says I was being disrespectful. That I embarrassed her in front of my boyfriend by walking out. And that I should’ve just stayed and “not made it a big deal.” My boyfriend told me in the car that she was way out of line and that I did nothing wrong. But now, I’m second guessing myself. So AITA for walking out?

Never bring up the past in front of the present.

