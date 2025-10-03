Her Roommate Carelessly Broke An Expensive Pair Of Her Headphones, So When She Refused To Stop Lending Things, Her Roommate Accused Her Of Being Petty

Trust between roommates is built on respect, but it only takes one careless action to shake that balance.

AITA for not letting my roommate borrow my headphones? I (18F) live with 2 other girls at uni. We all get along really well, but one of them has a habit of borrowing my stuff without really asking.

About 3 months ago, I had a decent pair of over-ear headphones (nothing fancy, about £80) that she used a lot for studying. I said it was fine to borrow them. One day I came home and they were snapped on one side. She admitted she sat on them by accident and said she’d replace them, but hasn’t yet as she doesn’t have any savings or a job.

Fast forward to last week—I got over it and bought a new pair with my birthday money. Literally two days later, she asked if she could “borrow them for an essay session.” I said no and explained I was still annoyed she never replaced the last ones.

She got really upset and said I was being “selfish” and “holding a grudge over something small.” She also brought up that I ACCIDENTALLY dropped her mug a couple of weeks ago, saying that we’re “even now.” I felt bad about the mug and offered to buy her another one at the time, but it was a £5 mug vs. £80 headphones. Our other roommate doesn’t want to get involved.

Now I feel bad because I don’t want to create tension over headphones, but also… they’re mine, and I just don’t want them broken again. So, AITA for refusing to let her borrow them?

What did Reddit think?

