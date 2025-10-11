Her Roommate Wants Her To Give Up Her Parking Spot Because She Has Trouble Finding A Spot On The Street Late At Night, But She Doesn’t Want To Do It

I remember back in the day when I had roommates and parking was a power struggle…

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t park at our apartment? “My roommates and I are having issues with parking. Four of us live in the apartment which we moved into 8 months ago, and there are two parking spots available for us at the complex. Before we moved in to our apt, we discussed that the two spots would go to the two of us with cars (myself included) as the others do not own cars and were planning on taking the bus.

Recently, one of my roommates who was previously taking the bus has bought a car. As we are only allowed two spots at the apartment, she parks on the street. Last week she had her car towed when she parked it at our complex, thinking that it would go unnoticed by management, which is fine and just unlucky.

After that, we had a roommate meeting in which she asked both me and my other roommate with a spot to give up one of our parking permits for her, since she has a hard time finding street parking when she gets home at 11 pm.

I have had the parking permit for 8 months ever since we moved in. AITA for saying no? I don’t want to give up the spot that I’ve had all year and this was agreed upon prior to the start of our lease.”

