Her Roommate Wants The Bathroom Deep Cleaned Six Times Per Week, But She Thinks That Seems Excessive And Is Refusing To Give In

When you live with someone, you often need to compromise on a variety of things to ensure you are both happy.

What would you do if your roommate was obsessive about keeping the bathroom clean, and she was making unreasonable demands?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is facing, and her roommate’s impossible standards are starting to make her wonder if she’s the problem.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not accommodating my roommate’s wishes regarding the cleaning? My roommate gets annoyed if the bathroom isn’t spotless.

I’m very conscious and always try to clean up after myself. I even check the floor for stray hairs that might have fallen. But no matter what I do, she always finds something and starts deep cleaning.

For example, she rewashed the bathroom mat the day after it had already been washed, just because she said there were a few hairs on it. Then she texted me asking to please clean everything so she doesn’t have to do it every day. I replied that I’d be more attentive.

I started to check everything after I use the bathroom: the floor, the toilet, the bath, even mirror for spots, so that I don’t leave any imperfection for her. Some days after I noticed a spot in the sink and hairs on the floor, so I texted her saying, “Just so you know, I didn’t leave it like this, it was like this already when i entered the bathroom.”

She said, “Okay, let’s set a cleaning schedule and this will solve everything so we don’t have to discuss who made the mess because I also clean after you.” Then she suggested we take turns cleaning every other day.

I asked what exactly that included, and she said: vacuuming and mopping the floor, and cleaning the sink, bathroom, and toilet with chemicals. I told her that seemed like too much to do every other day, so she said, “Okay, then you do it twice a week and I’ll do it four times a week.”

Honestly, I still think scrubbing everything twice a week (only for her to scrub them 4 more times in that same week) is completely unnecessary and I refused. From my perspective, this feels more like meeting her personal standards than just basic hygiene.

She also mentioned that no one had any complaints with her before. I have also shared a flat with other people and no one before has been so focused on these little details and I am becoming very stressed and feeling like maybe I am wrong at this point. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think of this.

This commenter says the roommate is being unreasonable.

Here is someone who thinks she will have to move out.

This commenter says it is the roommate’s problem and not to give in.

