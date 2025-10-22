Her Sister Booked Her Wedding The Same Week She Booked Her Honeymoon, But She’s Refusing To Change The Plan

Wedding bells are ringing, honeymoon planes are taking off, but what happens when these things are scheduled to happen at the same time?

AITA for refusing to cancel my honeymoon because my sister planned her wedding the same week?

My fiancé and I booked and paid for our honeymoon months ago.

As one should.

Out of nowhere, my sister announced her wedding date, and it’s literally the same week we’re supposed to leave.

Sounds like communication isn’t the sister’s strong suit.

She’s now saying I should move or cancel my honeymoon “because weddings are once in a lifetime.”

Once in a lifetime events require once in a lifetime planning.

I told her no, I’m not losing thousands of dollars and rearranging everything just because she picked that week.

She called me selfish and said I’m choosing a vacation over her big day.

It’s a bit more complicated than that.

Even my parents are pressuring me to “compromise” for family.

I honestly don’t see how this is my fault. AITA for refusing to change my honeymoon?

Yikes, neither event sounds like it's going to be a good time at this point.

Many jumped straight to clapping back.



A few compared their own situations.



Someone asked the important questions.



Some advice was offered.



And some cut right to the chase.



What’s the opposite of “one, big, happy family”?

