His Crush Said Yes When He Asked Her Out, But Then He Found Out She Was Only Doing It To Earn Social Credibility And A Scholarship

When you struggle with some type of physical issues that make you stand out, it can be very difficult, especially when you are younger.

What would you do if the girl you liked agreed to go out with you and was really nice to you, but then you found out that she only did it to try to win a contest for being nice?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he reached out to the contest and got her disqualified, but now everyone thinks he is a jerk.

AITA For purposely stopping my classmate from winning an award and subsequently making her cry? This issue is honestly making me frustrated. Almost everyone is saying I am in the wrong, people are talking behind my back and I genuinely don’t know if what I did was correct or not. I just feel so lost. Please, please do help.

This sounds horrible.

I am 17, suffered a major accident while cycling when I was 13. I have 2 really deep, long facial scars. I have been bullied really bad because of it.

Kids can be so cruel.

I am tall, ugly and intimidating as per most girls. People make fun of other people by saying things like “Why don’t you just hook up with *OP*” I am honestly used to it. Those people didn’t matter to me anyway. But there is this girl I had known since middle school. Let’s call her Back I guess? Sorry, I honestly don’t know how this works.

Ahh, young love.

I had a really, really big crush on her till a few days ago. I thought she was genuinely sweet and amazing. My family is incredibly supportive so they urged me to ask her out. I can play a guitar so I made this whole song for her. I went to the neighboring city to get her favorite chocolate and stuff like that.

I would be so nervous.

This was the first time I felt like really going and asking someone out in my life, and I felt that regardless of what I do, she shall see me for who I am and at least accept me as a friend.

What a great feeling!

I was over the moon when she ended up accepting. We went to a fancy restaurant, had a fun time together and walked for 30 minutes. She was really sweet to me. The next week or so was honestly heaven.

His whole life seems to be changing.

People started noticing me, even her friends seemed friendly with me, I honestly cried everyday because I felt so fortunate to get so much love. It all broke down when a friend of hers, who was on Instagram and followed Beck, sent screenshots to me. I honestly felt betrayed and disgusted.

Ugh, this poor guy.

She had posts saying ‘Fulfilled his lifelong wish by being his Valentine’s”, ‘Making his day by finally helping him interact with my friends’, ‘he is ugly but beautiful people accept ugly people’ ‘#uglypeoplematter’ etc. Beck’s friend then explained me that she apparently wanted a good social media image and had thus asked all her friends to be kind to me and tolerate me till the first week of March, and then distance themselves from me.

She is just heartless.

She apparently wanted to win some stupid ‘positive role model’ award for her college application because she was lagging behind in community service. And thought playing with my feelings for a few days wouldn’t hurt, and apparently since I was ugly she was the kind one to give me attention anyway. I was in tears and honestly felt disgusted. My blood was boiling. I researched about this award, found a Facebook page about it online.

Good for him!

I went to the authorities to confirm if her name was on the nominations list, and then had my friend’s at work and family as alibi. She is apparently crying a lot because she received a message from the committee saying her nomination was withdrawn.

I am now even more ostracized in school, but honestly I have no remorse whatsoever and feel far more satisfied. AITA?

How can people be mad at him for doing nothing but exposing the truth? This girl did something terrible.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

I agree with this person.

This commenter is exactly right.

Here is another person with scars.

He did nothing wrong.

This is almost certainly true.

This young man did not deserve to be treated like this.

