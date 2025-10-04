His Customer Went All The Way Home To Call The Store About Curbside Pickup, And When She Complained The Worker Said She Could Have Just Gone Back Into The Store

Curbside pickups were very common during the pandemic and a lot of customers were not pleased about it.

Mad about driving home We had an online order for pickup this morning. (Lately people haven’t been purchasing online, they just come into the store so we get maybe 1 or 2 orders a month.) It was just a few small items that totalled about $14.

This morning when I grabbed the curbside phone (which is a separate phone line from our main store phone), I realized it was dead as it wasn’t placed on the dock properly. So I told the cashier to just keep an eye out for when they come. There was a vehicle in the designated parking spot but then they drove away a short time later. Then about 30 to 40min later, I get a call on my store phone asking if we were still doing curbside because she’s been trying to get a hold of us.

She had to drive home to find the number to our store so she could call and get her purchase. I mentioned that the other phone was dead. She didn’t like that answer and started raising her voice to me, asking how people are supposed to get their online orders. So I asked her why she didn’t just walk 30 feet to the open doorway and ask the cashier to get her order instead of driving home (15km one way) to get our other phone number? She also didn’t like me asking that.

Maybe she had a limited data plan or didn’t have one at all.

Good point, but she could have called 411 or called someone to look up the number.

