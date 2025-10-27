His Fiancée Is Mad At Him For Not Spending Every Second With Her At A Wedding, But He Doesn’t See The Issue

Some people have wild expectations of their partner and disagreements on this subject tend to fester into gaping wounds.

Check out why this man is baffled by his fiancée’s anger toward him.

AITA for not being by my fiancée’s side the entire night at a wedding? My fiancée and I have been on edge with each other lately and just overall getting into some arguments here and there more frequently lately. Little things to me end up being a very big deal to her.

Even among family, she got mad at him.

We recently attended a very nice wedding for one of my family members and everything was really nice. Fiancée and I had a good time at the reception, had good food, danced, etc. However, she has been giving me grief during one part of the wedding that I “chose my mom” over her. I was by my fiancé’s side almost the entirety of the ceremony and reception except for one part in the reception where we were sitting down with my parents at a table and I was having a conversation with my mom.

He can’t make heads or tails of her feelings.

My fiancée nudged me and asked me to go with her to get a drink at the bar outside a few steps away, but I said go ahead and get one and come back to join us. I was talking with my mom at the moment, who I hadn’t really talked to much of the wedding. Fiancé came back to the table a little upset looking and whispered to me that I should have walked with her.

The incident still hasn’t blown over.

I had been by her side the entire 3+ hours already at that point. I wasn’t trying to ditch her or anything. Fast forward to today and I’m still catching strays from this event and am told I would choose my mother over her if it came down to it. I tried reassuring her it was nothing like that and that I was just trying to relax for a moment and talk to my mother. We’re too old to be arguing about this kind of stuff. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

That would explain a lot!

It would be weird if he didn’t!

MUCH worse.

I don’t think luck will help.

Good way to put it.

I hope she doesn’t become a stalker.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.