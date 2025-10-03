His Raised His Stepson As If He Was His Own Child, But Now That The Boy’s Dad Has Sent Him Money, He’s Not Sure What To Do

Imagine getting married to a partner who has a child, and the child’s other parent isn’t in the picture. Fast forward years later when the child is all grown up, and the other parent sends you some money.

Do you give the money to the child, keep it for yourself, or split it?

That’s the dilemma the stepdad in this story is facing, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH giving our son child support money but not telling him where it came from? My wife and I have been married for 14 years. When we met, she already had an 11-year-old son who is now 25. He has started his own family, lives on his own. Has given us 2 grandkids. We married within a year, moved out, and raised him together.

The boy’s dad was never in his life.

His father was never in the picture, he was in and out of jail and was physically abusive to both my son and my wife so he had no custody or visitation. Once every few years, we’d receive a check for a few hundred dollars. We’d give some to our son and use the rest towards bills. To this day he owes well over a 50k. Today, to our surprise, we received a payment for $3000.

They want to give some of the money to their son.

My wife wants to give our son half, but we both know that our son will not only insist on the full amount being given to him, he’ll get very upset about it as well. His wife, knowing her for many years, will likely also tell him he deserves all of it. I believe my wife is entitled to at least half for obvious reasons. We are considering giving him the money but not telling him where it came from. AITAH

That’s a tricky situation. Should they let him know the money is from his dad or let him think it’s a gift from them so he doesn’t ask for more?

