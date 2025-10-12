His Roommate Installed A Camera To Watch The Dog, But He Had To Draw A Line When The Camera Turned Into A Tool For Spying On His Conversations

Privacy is one of those things people often take for granted until it’s suddenly gone.

That’s exactly what happened when a roommate installed a camera in the living room under the guise of watching his dog while he was away.

But to no one’s surprise, it didn’t just watch the dog — it ended up watching his roommate‘s every move.

AITA for thinking a camera is an invasion of my privacy I feel like I am going absolutely crazy and just need an unbiased opinion. I live with a roommate who has a dog. It is a big dog, and our living situation really does not accommodate that.

So the roommate found a way to watch the dog while he was away.

Due to my roommate’s work schedule, they cannot let him out frequently, so eventually after a while, my roommate got a camera to watch him. My roommate never asked me about getting the camera, and it was set up in the middle of the living space to see everything (not just the dog).

But then it became clear his roommate was beginning to cross a line.

Eventually, my roommate told me that there was a time he listened to one of my phone conversations after the camera alerted that I was in the living space. He even showed me how I was zoomed in on, and they could hear everything I was saying (it was nothing bad, but still).

His roommate was incredibly dismissive of his concerns.

I then brought this up, and it was brushed off like it was nothing, which caused a huge fight. AITA for thinking this is an invasion of my privacy?

No one deserves to be watched without their consent.

Regardless of what the roommate claims the camera is for, privacy should be non-negotiable in a shared space.

