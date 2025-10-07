His Roommate Let His Girlfriend Practically Move In Without Paying Rent, So A Renter’s Easy Living Situation Turned Into A Daily Struggle

People can usually handle a guest or two, but things change when that guest starts to feel permanent.

One renter watched his peaceful living situation turn chaotic as his roommate’s girlfriend unofficially moved in and started using way more than her fair share of apartment resources.

Does he have the right to speak up, or should he just toughen up to keep the peace?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my roommate his girlfriend can’t basically live with us for free I (25M) share a 2BHK apartment with my roommate, “Rehaan” (24M). We’ve been living together for almost a year, and things were smooth until his girlfriend (22F) started spending most of her time here.

Her visitations have turned into a nuisance to say the least.

At first, she’d come over a night or two during the week, no problem. But now it’s like she’s here five days out of seven. She showers here, cooks here, uses the WiFi, and sometimes even does her laundry in our machine. She doesn’t pay a cent toward rent, utilities, or groceries.

It’s starting to impact his quality of life in a big way.

I honestly feel like I’m living with two roommates even though I only agreed to live with one. It’s not even about disliking her—she’s nice enough—but I feel taken advantage of. I’m paying half the rent and bills, while she’s basically getting the perks of living here for free.

But when he brought it up to his roommate, he immediately played off his concerns.

I brought it up to Rehaan and told him it’s unfair unless she contributes or at least cuts down on how often she’s here. He got defensive, called me “stingy,” and said I should be chill about it because “she’s basically family.” I told him if she’s basically family, then she can chip in like one.

It seems like their roommate relationship is now damaged.

Now he’s giving me the cold shoulder and making little comments like, “Don’t worry, she won’t touch your food.” My other friends are divided: some say I’m right to set limits, others say I’m making a big deal out of nothing. AITA?

Sounds like a major case of freeloading.

What did Reddit think?

His roommate needs to start understanding what this is really about.

If a person is using up valuable apartment resources, then they should have to pay for them.

This situation also leads to an unpleasant experience emotionally.

This user thinks it’s time to get serious about getting this woman to pay her fair share.

He thought setting a boundary would help him feel comfortable in his own space again, but it ended up having the opposite effect.

Now his living situation feels more like a standoff than a happy home.

