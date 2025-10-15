His Sister Mocks Him For Driving An Old Car, So This Man Refused To Give Her A Ride When Her Car Broke Down

Imagine having a sibling who insults something you own. Maybe you would try to laugh it off at first, but eventually, it would probably be pretty annoying.

This man was constantly ridiculed by his sister for owning a small, older car.

She called it names, made jokes at his expense, and never seemed to take him seriously.

But when her own car broke down, she suddenly needed his help.

AITA for refusing to give my sister a ride after she’s made fun of my car for years? I (26M) have an older sister (29F) who constantly makes fun of my car. It’s not fancy, just a small, reliable old Honda. She’s called it “the tin can” and joked about how it “barely qualifies as a vehicle.” She even told me I should be embarrassed driving it. I usually laugh it off, but it gets old.

This man refused when his sister asked him to drive her to an event.

Last weekend, her car broke down and she asked me to drive her to an event. I told her no, because I was tired of the constant jokes. Honestly, didn’t feel like doing her a favor when she doesn’t respect me or my stuff. She got really mad and said I was being petty, especially because she missed something important.

He believes she deserved what she got after insulting his car.

My parents think I should’ve just sucked it up and helped her. But I feel like this was a natural consequence of her behavior. So, AITA?

If his car is so embarrassing, she shouldn’t want to be seen in it. I don’t blame him for refusing to give her a ride.

You can’t belittle someone and then rely on them when it’s convenient.

