His Teacher Didn’t Like His Proposed Sculpture For An Assignment, But He Loved It And Refused To Change It

When going to school, you need to make sure that you are complying with what the teacher wants in order to get good grades.

What would you do if your assignment was to make a sculpture, and when you presented your idea, the teacher said to do it differently?

That is what happened to the student in this story, but he loved his original idea so much that he didn’t want to change it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA I made my sculpture “wrong” so I walked out of class. I’m primarily a textile artist.

I’m technically getting a degree in sculpture, but only because my university merged the degree programs. I already hold a degree in ceramic sculpture and have been teaching on and off for the past six years.

The first assignment didn’t have a lot of instructions.

My instructor for this class is a grad student, the class is teaching wood and metalworking. Hopefully this is enough context? Our first assignment is to make a reliquary for an object out of wood. That’s the entire prompt, no constraints given other than it must be made out of the provided (compressed sawdust) wood panel.

Since this isn’t my first rodeo, I’m pushing myself to test the boundaries of sculpture and how I and the viewer interact with it. My immediate thought was creating a sculpture with the intent on burning it and the object it holds. A phoenix works perfectly.

I knew I couldn’t burn it in class, but I was given the okay to present it, then record the burning and upload it onto our class discussion board. I created the prototype over the weekend out of cardboard.

Because the wood could not be carved, I was going to layer pieces in a similar way to the cardboard and have the wings attached by hinges. The phoenix would hold my old passport in it’s beak. Burning the sculpture represents me leaving my old life behind in multiple ways: through me being trans, attempting to move countries, and my artistic voice changing and developing.

I present my prototype, get good feedback, and get to work sketching onto the wooden panel. My instructor then comes up and implies I am doing the assignment incorrectly and will get a lowered grade. He questioned why it wasn’t 3D (it is, the wood is layered), why a passport instead of something from my childhood, and where the baby was?

Like how would I have a new one come out of the ashes… The phoenix is representative of my old self, I am the new. I don’t understand how he couldn’t see this, we spent a good five minutes on just that point. He finally leaves me so I can continue my work, but most of the class is over at that point.

Jump to today, I’m finalizing my sketch and marking cuts. He comes back and starts questioning again why it’s a relief and not a sculpture (a relief IS a sculpture) and, at this point, I’m frustrated and done answering questions. Again, we were not given any constraints or instructions other than “reliquary.”

I defend my work again and then we just stare at each other. He wouldn’t leave so I gathered my stuff and left the class, dropping it a few minutes after. I’m probably in the wrong, but this isn’t my first time making a sculpture.

I know what I want to say and I don’t want to compromise that by changing things simply for a grade. I’m planning on transferring to a weaving specific school anyways, so it’s not like this will ruin my degree, either.

Maybe it’s an autistic misunderstanding, but if you wanted me to make a specific sculpture, then tell me that or let me use different materials.

The project he wants to do sounds cool, but since it is clearly not what the teacher wants, he should adjust. He can do the other one on his own time.

