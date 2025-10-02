His Wife Wanted Him To Name Their Child After Her Former Dog, But He Thinks That’s Really Weird

Sometimes it is okay to not be okay with everything your partner wants!

WIBTA for refusing to name my child after my wife’s deceased dog? I, 31M, am expecting my first kid with my wife of 2 years, 26F. We have been together for 3.5 years. We met at a bar and instantly clicked.

She has always wanted to be a mom and considers herself a ‘maternal’ person. She is 6 months pregnant and it has been an easy pregnancy. We both have relatively established jobs and make well above our means. We both have debt remaining from school, but we make our payments on time etc.

All of this is to say that our relationship is stable and developed and there aren’t really any external problems. Our families love each other, we have friends separate from each other, and everything is healthy. We have one problem though. She is absolutely dead set on naming our kid after her deceased dog from when she was a child.

I honestly think this is really strange. We are having a girl and the name isn’t a ‘human’ name (in my opinion). I don’t want to say exactly what it is but it’s pretty similar to Lucky. I feel uncomfortable about naming our daughter a dog name. I don’t think that dogs lives are less valuable than human lives, however our daughter is going to have a life beyond us.

I would be weirded out if I were named after a dog. I don’t know how to approach this subject with my wife because she has wanted to name her future child after her childhood dog since she was a teenager.

WIBTA if I refused to name our kid after her dog? I don’t want a blow up fight over this but I feel like this will affect our future child in the long term.

