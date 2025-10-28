Home Depot Shopper’s Daughter Wore A Store Apron She Got For Participating In A Kids’ Activity, But Another Customer Thought She Worked There

Folks…

12 year olds don’t work at Home Depot. “Home Depot had (maybe still does, look into it if you have a kid 12 or under) a kids workshop where on a certain Saturday of the month they have a craft for kids to do. There’s hammering, screwing, painting, etc. (one month was a birdhouse, one was a rain gauge, etc.). My daughter loved it so we went whenever we could. Every kid got a little Home Depot apron and a pin. Well, it was the last one she qualified for (She would be 13 before the next one) and since she was tall for her age we were actually surprised they didn’t confront us saying she was too old. We did her craft, then were looking through the store because I needed a few things. Guy comes up and asks where something is, I say sorry, I don’t know. Think nothing of it.

10 minutes later I realize this guy has been stalking us through the aisles. Every time I see him he’s just…staring at us. I say to my daughter “Rhiannon! Take off your apron and give it to me!” Usually she wants a reason but I think my tone made it clear I was worried so she did.

Next time I saw him he did that Cocker Spaniel head cock and I saw realization cross his face that my 12 year old was NOT an employee. Hope he found a real employee. Felt bad he wasted all that time though.”

