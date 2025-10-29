Home Depot Trainer Thought The New Kid Was Clueless, But Then He Showed Him Up In Front of Customers
First jobs are one of the most intimidating experiences that a teenager can have. And coworkers don’t always make that easy.
How would you handle your trainer instructing you in ways that were clearly incorrect?
One guy shared on Reddit a hilarious moment like this he got to be privy to at a hardware store.
Here’s what went down.
Neighbor kid gets a job.
Our neighbor kid (K), a high school junior, got a part time job at Home Depot this week and was being trained in the tool department today.
I stopped by for some stuff.
The trainer (T), who looked to be roughly the same age as the kid, was explaining to the kid how a drill/driver is better than an impact driver because it can drive screws and it can drill holes.
Sounds about right to the untrained ear.
K looked quite confused at the explanation.
T: Let’s see if we can help this customer.
K: I don’t think we can.
Not great to say on your first day kid!
T: What do you mean we can’t help him?
K: Well, at home he explained the difference between a drill and an impact driver and it was pretty much the opposite of what you said.
T: He probably doesn’t know what he is talking about.
This trainer isn’t playing around.
K: I think he does.
T: What was he helping you with; a bird house or something?
Ouch! Condescending!
K: Enclosed garden beds for him, and then he helped me replace the baullisters and a section of railing on our deck.
T: …Oh hey, look at that it’s our break time!
How convenient.
Me to K: You could have said remodeling a bathroom.
K: laughing
Seems like the word “tool” has multiple meanings here.
