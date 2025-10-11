Homeowner’s Land Contains A Public Park, And They Want To Cut Down All The Trees To Keep People Away

Imagine buying a piece of land…and along with that land comes a public park that you are now the proud owner of!

WIBTA for demolishing a public park? “I bought some land including a house on a corner lot across from a school. There’s a “public” park on the property which I also inherited. As far as I’m aware, this park has been open to the public for a couple of decades. I’m not super familiar as I’m relatively new to this town. It’s one of three parks and obviously it’s heavily used due to the closeness of an elementary school. My lawyer says it’s an “easement” meaning the public is free to use it out of habit/tradition yet it remains my responsibility. I guess the prior owner maintained it with some help from the town through the mayor’s office and volunteers. The prior owner was a developer/philanthropist who did a lot of the small town.

I don’t like this because it opens me up to liability. I’ve asked the mayor’s office if they’d like to hire surveyors to redraw property lines and consider it public property rather than my property, for free no less, and they’ve refused. They don’t want the liability or the cost of hiring workers and lawyers to make it happen.

Putting up signage or fences haven’t really worked so I want to uproot it all and just make it lawn. Before this, when I had signage up, some of the parents of students at the school started a petition to “save their park”, not knowing it’s privately owned and not part of the town’s public spaces. Trying to reason with some of them fell on deaf ears. Would I be the *******?”

