Company Opted Employee Into Pension Contribution Without Their Approval, So Years Later, They’ve Still Refused To Accept A Pension Payment

You want to take my entire salary as a voluntary pension contribution? Ok then…

I was reminded of this by yet another weary letter asking if I wanted to cash my pension in early. Obviously the answer was no. This happened a very long time ago (25+ years and is theoretically still going on)…

I was happily working in a local office in my twenties when I was, out of the blue, head hunted by another company. The position was a promotion, more money and I was to be trained to take over from the office manager when he retired. I took the job. It was horrible. The work was nothing like they had said.

I was basically looking after a bunch of idiots who couldn’t tell themselves from their elbows or be honest about their work timings. They lied on job sheets, didn’t turn up for work and I spent the entire time dealing with crisis after crisis. I had been there about 3 months and looking for a way out, when the manager suddenly announced the office was closing. Imagine quiet dances of joy on my part. No one else was happy though. I quietly asked the manager of he knew this was happening when they had offered me the job and he refused to answer (this was a very valuable lesson for my future because it made me realize that not everyone has your best interests at heart) .

A few days later I got my monthly pay slip and for the first and only time in my life, it had a negative value. I nearly had a heart attack. From my salary they had taken not only emergency tax (which they didn’t need to do because they had my correct forms and hadn’t in the previous pay slips) but also a large chunk for the companies pension scheme, which I didn’t have to join because of my age. The HR department had decided I had to be older than I was because of the job I had. I was so upset, I hadn’t signed up for this and asked for it back.

The HR department basically told me to go do one and they wouldn’t consider it. Even though, their paperwork said that, at their discretion they could cancel my “voluntary” pension contribution. There was nothing I could do, I was very smugly told that there wasn’t anything in the schemes rule book to cover their taking money in these circumstances . I was spitting feathers when I had to pay them before I could leave (admittedly it was only a couple of pounds but it was the principle). Now here is where the malicious compliance comes in.

A few months later, to my surprise, the pension people rang me at my new place of work and asked where they could send me a cheque for my contributions to. I thought about it for a split second before saying No I’m good. It can stay in your pension scheme. They were so shocked and kept insisting they should send me a cheque and I just said no, keep it in the scheme. You wanted it, you got it.

The reason I did this was because when I moaned to my dad about this, dear old dad had laughed and pointed out that the scheme would be sending me statements every year to tell me how much my contribution had increased and how much I would be getting and asking whether I had any questions. Wisely, or rather unwisely, he pointed out that this would cost a lot more than the amount I had paid in. So I left it there. They insisted it should come out of my salary so they can dam well invest it for me.

Over the years I have been contacted by them offering to pay me different amounts of money to settle it and I have said no I’m good each time. When I got married I dutifully filled out all the paperwork for a change of name and sent it off to them. This kicked off another round of let us settle with you and me saying no. In three years I will be entitled to a lump sum of approximately £75 plus a annual pension of £17.00. I suspect that over the years it’s cost them a lot more to manage than that.

Quite frankly I may not claim it when the time comes as that apparently would kick off a lot more paperwork as they have to have a reason for people not to claim. Admittedly looking back on this as I type it all seems so silly and pathetic but it still beings a smile to my face when I think of the panic in the little man’s voice when I told him my miniscule (to them)!but entire salary to me, could stay in the scheme.

He did try to force me to take the money but as I pointed out to him, there wasn’t a rule covering money taken in this situation, but there was a rule saying all contributions accepted by the scheme had to be processed.

