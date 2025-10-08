Husband Decides To Use Savings To Pay For Sibling’s Education Expenses, But His Wife Hasn’t Told Him How Upset This Makes Her

It’s important for married couples to communicate, especially when it’s about big decisions that impact both of them, such as how to spend their savings.

What would you do if you were already struggling financially but you had a sibling who needed help paying for education expenses?

Would you help the sibling out or focus on your own family’s financial needs?

In this story, a husband and wife have different answers to this question.

Keep reading for the wife’s point of view.

AITA for resenting that my husband keeps paying for his family while we struggle? My husband lost his job last year. We’re covering rent and bills on my limited income and our savings, which is stressful enough. We live in a HCOL city. A few months back, his younger sibling went abroad for studies to another HCOL. This was his parents’ idea, and we were told his parents were well prepared to cover the costs. But when it came time to pay, they came up with excuses like transfer issues and high fees.

Her husband is paying the fees.

My husband stepped in despite not having a job but having saved up well. He’s been paying for everything: tuition, rent, living expenses for the last 8 months. He even dipped into his savings to do it. Meanwhile, his parents are still working and somehow can’t figure it out.

She hasn’t told her husband how she feels about his decision to pay for his sibling’s expenses.

I don’t want to express my concern openly so I told him to do what he wants because I know he loves his family. Inside, though, I’m really bothered. I grew up with very little money and I value financial security. I’d rather spend our resources on us and our future, not on someone else’s degree while we cut corners. I don’t want to be responsible for our future alone.

She knows the money is gone forever.

My husband will never ask back for this money. He could have set boundaries, but he won’t. And I feel like the bad guy for even thinking about it this way. So, AITA for quietly resenting this and wishing my husband would prioritize our household over his sibling and parents?

She prioritizes the financial security of her own family, but her husband wants to help his sibling. Should she tell him how she feels, or is she wrong for feeling this way?

Let’s read the comments on Reddit.

This person thinks she should speak up.

Another person thinks her in-laws need to pay like they said they would.

A separate bank account is a good idea.

Everyone thinks she needs to speak up.

A marriage where you hide your feelings isn’t much of a marriage.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.