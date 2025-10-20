Husband Wants His Wife To Drive Him To And From The Airport During Work Trips, But She Wants To Stay Home

Balancing work, home, and relationships often means setting limits.

Would you be willing to drive your spouse to and from the airport for business trips?

This woman‘s husband frequently travels for work.

His company covers travel costs, but he prefers being driven by his wife to and from the airport.

However, she would rather use that time for other things, like sleep. Is that a bad thing?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to drive my husband to/from the airport for his work trips? I (29F) and my husband (30M) live in a suburb 45 minutes from Boston. Currently, I work in a town 45 minutes from our home from Mondays to Fridays, 7:30-4 pm. My husband works remotely from home unless he has a business trip.

This woman’s husband normally travels early in the morning or late at night.

Most of these business trips are commutable by car, but there are still a few that require air travel. These trips normally have early or late hours of take off and touch down, like 5 am and 10 pm out of Boston. His company pays for all travel including flying, Uber, and shuttle transport.

He had asked her several times if she could drop him off and pick him up at the airport.

Several times now, my husband has asked me to drop him off or pick him up from the airport. This includes times that would be late the day before work or very early on one of my few days off during the week. I asked him why he’d like me to do it instead of just using one of the paid-for services his company provides. He said he wants to see his wife before he leaves and see her right when he gets back. He says that the company would reimburse us “mileage” if I drive him, which is about $60 per trip to the airport.

She doesn’t think it’s practical since his company pays for transfers.

However, I would like to, instead of driving him, get more sleep and be relaxed when I see him after a trip. Or do some household chores I don’t always have the time for. His company pays for transfers and I don’t need to. So, I do not think it is the responsibility of the spouse to drive their partner to their job at odd hours and in often heavy traffic.

Now, she’s wondering if she makes a logical point or not.

I am willing to wait the hour to see my husband and have extra time to relax or do household chores. AITA for holding a boundary between me and my husband’s work?

