‘I can understand why everybody is so frustrated and can’t find anything.’ – A Shopper Caught A Dollar Tree Worker Hoarding Items, So She’s Calling Them Out

This is odd…

But, given the tough economic times people are dealing with, maybe it’s not too surprising!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about what she found out during a shopping trip to a Dollar Tree store.

The woman told TikTokkers, “I have a little bit of a bone to pick with this place.”

She said that she had posted about a specific Dollar Store item she’d been looking for and viewers in her comments told her they hadn’t been able to find any in their local Dollar Tree stores.

And there’s a reason for that…

The woman said that she’s seen other shoppers buying full boxes of one product and she heard someone say they buy so many of one item in order to resell them.

The TikTokker went to her local Dollar Tree store to find the item she was looking for and an employee told her, “Those are in the back, but those aren’t going out because the employees are keeping those for ourselves.”

The worker then admitted the items wouldn’t be put for sale on the floor because the employees wanted them.

The TikTokker then said, “So between the people who have no limits on what they buy, the resellers who buy everything all at once, and between the employees who are like hoarding all of this stuff, I can understand why everybody is so frustrated and can’t find anything.”

She added, “It’s frustrating for people who go to the Dollar Tree and legitimately just want one of something. Do not try and make excuses for yourself or other people that are going into the Dollar Trees and buying the full shelf of product. Why do people have to be so inconsiderate?”

How frustrating!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

Well, that doesn’t sound fair to shoppers, does it?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.