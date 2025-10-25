In A Marriage, Whose Responsibility Is It To Share Information With Extended Family? This TikToker Is Fighting With Her Husband About It.

Relationships can be hard, but when you work together toward the same goals, it makes things easier on everyone.

Sometimes, however, dividing up responsibility can be a point of conflict, as was the case for this TikToker.

She decided to make a video about it where she says, “So, I refuse to be the primary communicator with my husband’s side of the family, and I want to talk about this.”

That seems pretty reasonable. She goes on to say what prompted this, “So, a few weeks ago, we were on a call with my mother-in-law, and she expressed that she was a little bit hurt because she keeps finding out things about our pregnancy from her sister, who sees the posts on social media. Now this was kind of news to me because I thought my husband had been communicating news with his mom and step-dad, I didn’t know he hadn’t.”

This wife and her husband need to communicate with each other as well, it seems.

She goes on, “So, we were talking about an upcoming ultrasound last night, and I said, ‘Yeah, don’t forget to send that to your mom so that her feelings aren’t hurt,’ and he said, ‘Why don’t you just send it to my mom?’ And I said, ‘Hm, no, sir, not my responsibility. I communicate with my side of the family, you communicate with your side of the family.'”

If she WANTS to talk to his family, that is great, but it isn’t her job by default, unless that had been agreed upon in the past.

Later in the story, she says, “We are a partnership, he has his responsibility, I have my responsibility, that’s how it’s always worked. He knew I was like this from day one.”

It sounds like this has been an issue for years, but it only got brought up recently when his mom let them know that she was upset for not getting information.

She ended the video by saying, “I married a grown adult who had good communication with his mom before I met him. There’s no reason that should be shifted onto my responsibility plate now that we are together.”

I can’t disagree with that. I’d be interested in hearing what her husband has to say about all this and why he thinks he shouldn’t be handling it.

Hopefully, this doesn’t turn into a big fight between them.

