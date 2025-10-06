Insufferable Customer Demands Manager Rearrange Store Floor According To Her Preferences

Have you ever heard of a manager rearranging a store floor for one customer?

How dare you not rearrange the store for a sale! I had a customer come into the craft store, In which I work at.

And this customer was one of a kind…

She demanded a manager come speak to her because the beautiful card stock she took “a very long considerate time” to decide [on] was not ringing up as on sale. We have an entire aisle of card stock, hundreds of choices. The right side of the aisle is basic card stock, on the left is premium and enhanced card stock. The sale includes basic and enhanced card stock (25 cents a sheet). The sale sign literally says excludes premium card stock, includes card stock between 73 cents and 2.19.

But of course, she ignored the most important thing — the sale sign.

She had picked premiums and was mad that the GIANT WORDS ABOVE THE CARD STOCK said premium, but they had varying prices, and how was she suppose to know it was premium because it was 2.29 a sheet? But, it was in the same aisle as all the other card stock (also all premium is celofán wrapped).

However, this customer had a plan.

She demanded I (a key holder) remove everything from the aisle that wasn’t on sale and put it somewhere else in the store, so as to not be so confusing for customers. I told her I don’t have that authority to rearrange the store like that.

Oh, but she wasn’t finished with this plan yet.

She called my store manager the next day to complain that I refused to assist her and that I’m a useless manager since I wouldn’t remove items from the sales floor. And it put her in a bad mood all day because she couldn’t bully a teenager at the register to give her the sales price on over 80 pieces of card stock.

This woman needs to check herself, or else she might not be buying cardstock in the future.

