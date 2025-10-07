K-Pop Demon Hunters Co-Developer Takes To TikTok To Explain Why He Thinks His Movie Was Such A Success

K-Pop Demon Hunters is a global phenomenon with millions of fans, but how did it become so popular?

One of the creators of the movie has taken to TikTok to explain why he thinks it was such a success and how to replicate it in the future.

First off, if you haven’t seen the movie, you are missing out and should look into it. If you have, you know just how popular (and good!) it is. One of the developers of the show recently put out a TikTok video where he explains why it worked so well, saying, “So, I helped develop K-Pop Demon Hunters. My wife, Maggie, directed/wrote it, and I helped a little bit. I designed the tiger and wrote some jokes for it. And I want to talk about why I think this movie did better than something like Elio or Bad Guys, or other films that are having a hard time.”

Next, he says, “I think the issue is that kids only watch shows where they are seeing people talk about it on YouTube. And the people talking about it on YouTube are in their 20s. So, if you are developing a movie, you kind of have to think about people in their 20s first.”

This is an interesting theory, and it may be true.

He goes on to say, “So, things like anime, Stranger Things, you have to sort of shoot for that age of demographic, and you have to get the people in their 20s excited, and the kids will see that, so as long as you don’t put anything in the movie that is too much for a kid.”

He has some great insights on modern marketing.

He then says, “So, if I were a development executive at Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks, wherever, I’d be asking myself, ‘Does this property look like it is going to appeal to people in their 20s or does it look like it’s for kids?”

There have been lots of flops from those big studios lately, so I think he may be right.

He does make one important qualifier, saying, “The only exception to this is pre-school stuff. Because the parent actually looks for what looks like it is for babies, and let me play it for my kid. And you have rare exceptions like Bluey that are actually good, and they will watch that even when they are older.”

Modern movie makers need to try something new, so hopefully they will listen to this guy.

I see a lot of movies, but I don’t have any little kids anymore, but I agree that this is good advice.

Take a look at his full TikTok video to see what you think.

When it comes to movies, marketing is almost as important as a good script.

